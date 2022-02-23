Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 403 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Humana by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

NYSE:HUM opened at $420.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $420.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

