Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,960 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.61% of Tyler Technologies worth $302,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.96.

NYSE TYL opened at $408.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

