Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.81. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

