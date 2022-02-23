UBS Group AG Sells 43,323 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,323 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.33% of Teradyne worth $59,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne stock opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.