UBS Group Analysts Give Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) a €34.00 Price Target

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been given a €34.00 ($38.64) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Bilfinger stock opened at €33.76 ($38.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €31.36 and its 200 day moving average is €30.39. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of €22.92 ($26.05) and a 1 year high of €36.64 ($41.64).
Bilfinger Company Profile
