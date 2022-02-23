UBS Group Analysts Give Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) a €34.00 Price Target

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been given a €34.00 ($38.64) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Bilfinger stock opened at €33.76 ($38.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €31.36 and its 200 day moving average is €30.39. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of €22.92 ($26.05) and a 1 year high of €36.64 ($41.64).

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

