UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,043 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.63% of UDR worth $103,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UDR by 89.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in UDR by 142.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,917,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in UDR by 56.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,918,000 after acquiring an additional 820,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 272.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

