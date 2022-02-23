UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) & Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Head-To-Head Contrast

UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN – Get Rating) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMC and Willis Towers Watson Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 2.89 $996.00 million $17.69 12.26

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Profitability

This table compares UMC and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMC N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52%

Risk & Volatility

UMC has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of UMC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UMC and Willis Towers Watson Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 0 2 0 0 2.00

Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus price target of $245.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.92%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than UMC.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats UMC on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMC, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance claims and accounts receivable management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

