UMH Properties (UMH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:UMH opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Aegis increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

