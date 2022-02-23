UMH Properties (UMH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:UMH opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.
UMH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Aegis increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.
About UMH Properties
UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.
