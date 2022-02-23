Unification (FUND) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Unification coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Unification has a market cap of $979,748.32 and $27,127.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

