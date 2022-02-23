United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 2,221 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unio Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 64,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 30,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 321,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after buying an additional 232,261 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 158,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,714,000 after buying an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.35.

Shares of CI opened at $227.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.16 and a 200 day moving average of $216.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

