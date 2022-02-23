United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 40.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ABB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

NYSE:ABB opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

