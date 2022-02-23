United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 57 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of EGP opened at $188.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.08. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

