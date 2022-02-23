United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 12,730 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several research firms have commented on ET. Barclays cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

In other Energy Transfer news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

