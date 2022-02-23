United Therapeutics (UTHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $193.68 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.40.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,307,000 after buying an additional 93,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after buying an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

