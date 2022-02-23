United Therapeutics (UTHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $193.68 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
A number of analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,307,000 after buying an additional 93,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 245.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after buying an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
