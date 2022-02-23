Univar Solutions (UNVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Univar Solutions to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Univar Solutions by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 79.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

