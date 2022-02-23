Univar Solutions (UNVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Univar Solutions to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of UNVR stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29.
In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.
Univar Solutions Company Profile
Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
