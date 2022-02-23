Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Shares Down 2.5%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) was down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 325,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 562,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 162.72, a current ratio of 261.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $293.43 million and a PE ratio of -158.00.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,215,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 631,738 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Royalty by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,291,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 75,433 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Uranium Royalty by 3,458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 540,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 524,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 128,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 87,788 shares during the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile (NASDAQ:UROY)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

