USDJ Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.96 million and $10.72 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002868 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.34 or 0.06817356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,091.33 or 0.99914756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048366 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.