Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,500 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $342.38 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $229.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.64.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

