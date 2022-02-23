Utah Retirement Systems Sells 5,700 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 22.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 32.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,011,000 after acquiring an additional 436,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 930,800 shares of company stock worth $76,406,492. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

