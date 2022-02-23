UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Downgraded by UBS Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. UWM has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in UWM by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 531,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 471,776 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,976,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in UWM by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 48,206 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in UWM by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.