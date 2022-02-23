V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 95,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.52. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

