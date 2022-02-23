Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is FC Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

FC Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $101.80. The stock had a trading volume of 224,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average of $107.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

