Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading Down 11.2%

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST)’s share price traded down 11.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.51 ($0.02). 16,829,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 4,201,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.76.

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

