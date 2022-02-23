Veeva Systems (VEEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VEEV stock opened at $217.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.40. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $212.49 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

