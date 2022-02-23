Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) CFO Raymond B. Pekar Sells 1,076 Shares

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE VNE opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.36. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34.
Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.
About Veoneer
Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.
