Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) CFO Raymond B. Pekar Sells 1,076 Shares

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE VNE opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.36. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

