Verition Fund Management LLC Has $665,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Amundi bought a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $25,069,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,405,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $8,489,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

AIZ stock opened at $165.12 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.47 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.50 and its 200-day moving average is $159.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

