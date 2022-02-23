Verition Fund Management LLC Has $690,000 Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.34. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

