Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in KBR by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after buying an additional 683,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in KBR by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in KBR by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in KBR by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,192,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 318,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.70 and a beta of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBR. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.