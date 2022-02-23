Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $633,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $286.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.01 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.49.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.