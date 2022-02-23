Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,241 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 20,059.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,057 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

