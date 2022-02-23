Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,024 United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 1,822.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USM. Raymond James cut their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.