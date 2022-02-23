Verso (NYSE:VRS) & Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Critical Survey

Verso (NYSE:VRS) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Verso shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verso shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Verso and Sylvamo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verso 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sylvamo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Verso currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. Sylvamo has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Sylvamo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Verso.

Profitability

This table compares Verso and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verso -8.39% 1.84% 0.96% Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verso and Sylvamo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verso $1.36 billion 0.57 -$101.00 million ($2.95) -9.05 Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.52 $170.00 million N/A N/A

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Verso.

Summary

Sylvamo beats Verso on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

