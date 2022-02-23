Vestcor Inc Cuts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after purchasing an additional 210,930 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,874,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAT opened at $314.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.60 and a 200 day moving average of $358.82. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

