Vestcor Inc Has $272,000 Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Vestcor Inc decreased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABC opened at $140.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $144.22.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

