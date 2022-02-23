Vestcor Inc Reduces Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,935,000 after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,761,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,420,000 after purchasing an additional 185,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

