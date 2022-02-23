Vestcor Inc Sells 255 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Amundi bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,463,000 after buying an additional 589,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,368,000 after buying an additional 511,133 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.81.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $182.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.64 and its 200 day moving average is $155.66. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.