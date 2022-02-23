Vestcor Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $10,450,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $416.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $354.17 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

