Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 137,422 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 41,873 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

