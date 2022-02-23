Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 137,422 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 41,873 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
