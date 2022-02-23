Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,293 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 399,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 972,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

