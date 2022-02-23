Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

NYSE:SPCE traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,886,045. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.