Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.
NYSE:SPCE traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,886,045. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.
Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
