Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.
Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.
VSH opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,097,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 97,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 109,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.
