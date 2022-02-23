Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

VSH opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,097,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 97,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 109,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

