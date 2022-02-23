Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Price Target Increased to C$2.19 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Fundamental Research to C$2.19 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 110.58% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Vista Gold stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.77 and a 1 year high of C$1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.52.
