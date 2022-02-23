Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Price Target Increased to C$2.19 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Fundamental Research to C$2.19 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 110.58% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Vista Gold stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.77 and a 1 year high of C$1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

