Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Issues Earnings Results

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%.

Vista Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $595.69 million, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.34.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 918,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 269,155 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 62,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.