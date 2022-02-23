Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSTO. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Aegis lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 772,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Robert M. Tarola acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

