Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of PNM Resources worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 29.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at $3,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Mizuho increased their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

