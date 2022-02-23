Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $262,655,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,893,000 after acquiring an additional 978,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 810,042 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

