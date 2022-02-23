Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $7.65 Million in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 123,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $43,383,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 289.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 183.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

