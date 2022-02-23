Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 241 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SiTime worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiTime alerts:

Shares of SITM opened at $182.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,076,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,966 shares of company stock worth $9,675,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.