Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 329,614 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $7,832,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Poshmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Poshmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,886,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $64,533,000 after acquiring an additional 377,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 26.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $26,608,000 after purchasing an additional 231,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 148.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 644,230 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 384,459 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSH opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.35.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,283,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,761 shares of company stock worth $4,691,892.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POSH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

