Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.